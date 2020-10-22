Religious scholars concerned over no progress in Maulana Adil’s murder probe

Religious groups have expressed their concerns over the law enforcement agencies’ failure to arrest the assassins of Maulana Adil Khan, who headed the Jamia Farooqia seminary, despite the passage of 11 days, while a lawmaker has submitted a resolution to the Sindh Assembly secretariat to condemn the murder.

Rabistan Khan, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) legislator from Karachi, on Wednesday submitted a resolution seeking the arrest of the murderers of Maulana Adil, who was gunned down along with his driver in an attack in the Shah Faisal Colony area on October 10. The MPA said that the academic and religious services of the religious scholar will be remembered forever.

No progress

The Karachi Ulema Committee (KUC) said 11 days have passed since the assassination but the police have not made any progress in the investigation.

In a meeting held at the Jamia Rehmania seminary on Kashmir Road, KUC leaders discussed the law enforcement agencies’ progress in the murder case, observing that despite the sketch made with the help of witnesses and CCTV footage, police are yet to arrest the assassins.

“The lack of interest of the law enforcement agencies in arresting the assassins of Maulana Adil has created unrest among religious circles,” said Maulana Aurangzeb Farooqi. He said that the peaceful strike held on October 16 showed that religious scholars did not believe in violence. However, he warned, it should not be considered their weakness.

He added that the assassination of Maulana Adil and the failure to arrest his murderers have put a question mark over the performance of the government and the law enforcement agencies.

“In Karachi dozens of religious scholars have been killed in the past two decades, but unfortunately, no killer in a single case has been arrested,” lamented Farooqi, who himself has survived several assassination attempts. He warned that if Maulana Adil’s assassins are not arrested, they will be forced to exercise other options of protest. “In the KUC’s upcoming meeting on Friday, future course of action will be announced.”

The meeting was also attended by Qari Muhammad Usman, Maulana Iqbal Ullah, Qari Allah Dad, Maulana Taj Hanafi, Maulana Allah Yar and Maulana Hamad Madani.