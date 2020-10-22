Online services

close
Thu Oct 22, 2020
Newspost

 
October 22, 2020

Getting a driving license in Karachi is a tedious task. The Driving License Sindh department must review the working of its online portal and make sure that its pre-appointment services are available.

Every day, I fail to book an online appointment. The authorities should look into this matter and resolve it in a timely manner.

Muhammad Yousuf

Karachi

