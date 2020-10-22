WAPDA mulls Rohtas Dam project

LAHORE: The Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) eyes Rohtas Dam, as it has decided to implement the project for effective mitigation of floods and store floodwater to be used for agriculture.

According to a presentation delivered on Wednesday, WAPDA has been evaluating the possibility to construct this project more vigorously.

This was revealed during a meeting presided over by WAPDA Chairman Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain (Retd) and attended by the senior officers concerned.

Underlining the need to construct dams, the WAPDA chairman said Rohtas Dam, like other water reservoirs, will also play a pivotal role in saving the country from devastating floods and conserving floodwater to bring additional land under plough.

He directed the officers concerned to take up the project on priority and accomplish the studies and other allied tasks in shortest possible time.

The chairman also made a mention of the multipronged strategy of WAPDA to harness water resources in the country under which a number of under-construction projects are progressing well, including Mohmand Dam, Diamer-Basha Dam, Kurram Tangi Dam (Stage-I) and Dasu Hydropower Project (Stage-I).