Lawyers protest

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council on Wednesday announced a province-wide strike against delay in reversing the amendments in the Civil Procedure Code (CPC) by the provincial government. The Bar Council had earlier announced a five-day strike on Friday last but it announced to continue it till October 27. The decision to observe the strike was made by the KP Bar Council’s vice-chairman Shahid Raza Malik, its executive committee chairman Shahid Riaz Burki and other members after consultation.