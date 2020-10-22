2018 polls: JI leader wants commission to probe Nawaz’s allegations

PESHAWAR: The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Wednesday demanded the chief Justice to constitute a judicial commission under chief justice Peshawar High Court to look into the serious allegations leveled by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Addressing a news conference here, provincial chief of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan said that the allegations leveled by Nawaz Sharif showed that the election of 2018 massively rigged in favour of a particular party. He demanded that a judicial commission should be formed under PHC Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth to probe the allegations and fix the responsibilities. “The future of Pakistan is linked with civilian supremacy, parliamentary democracy, superiority of the parliament and an impartial accountability,” he added.

The JI leader called for across-the - board accountability to pave the way for a real change in the country.

“The politicians are being held accountable for the corrupt practices,” he said, adding, “General (Retd) Pervez Musharraf, General (Retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa and others must also be probed for their assets beyond means.”

Mushtaq Ahmad Khan also announced a schedule for anti-government protests from the party’s platform, which would be based on a three-point agenda.

The three points, he explained, included the unprecedented price-hike, joblessness, and lawlessness.

He said that the anti-government drive would start from a big public gathering in Bajaur district on November 1. A public gathering would be held in Buner on November 8, in Dir Upper on November 15, in Swat on November 22 and Dir Lower on November 29. Similarly, public gatherings would be arranged in all the district headquarters of the province, he informed. He said that holding political gatherings was the constitutional right of the Pakistan Democratic Movement, but JI would launch the anti-government drive from its own platform.

He said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had failed to deliver on every front.