Process to elect ICC war crimes prosecutor stalls amid US sanctions

THE HAGUE: Washington’s decision to impose financial sanctions on the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court is overshadowing the search for her successor, with countries deadlocked over a post that has new visibility as the target of American anger. The court’s 123 member countries are due to meet in New York on Dec. 7, when they are meant to pick a successor for Fatou Bensouda, the court’s Gambian chief prosecutor whose term expires in June. A shortlist of four candidates has been drawn up for the nine-year term, narrowed down from a list of 14 by a panel of diplomats and experts. But in a letter, a copy of which was reviewed by media, the court’s oversight body wrote to inform members that none of the four nominees had enough support.