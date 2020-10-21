close
Wed Oct 21, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
N
Newsdesk
October 21, 2020

Process to elect ICC war crimes prosecutor stalls amid US sanctions

World

N
Newsdesk
October 21, 2020

THE HAGUE: Washington’s decision to impose financial sanctions on the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court is overshadowing the search for her successor, with countries deadlocked over a post that has new visibility as the target of American anger. The court’s 123 member countries are due to meet in New York on Dec. 7, when they are meant to pick a successor for Fatou Bensouda, the court’s Gambian chief prosecutor whose term expires in June. A shortlist of four candidates has been drawn up for the nine-year term, narrowed down from a list of 14 by a panel of diplomats and experts. But in a letter, a copy of which was reviewed by media, the court’s oversight body wrote to inform members that none of the four nominees had enough support.

Latest News

More From World