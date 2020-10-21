close
Wed Oct 21, 2020
U16 National Hockey from November 28 in Peshawar

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 21, 2020

LAHORE: Thirteen teams will compete in the Boys’ Under-16 National Hockey Championship that will be played at the Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium in Peshawar from November 28 to December 10. Punjab will field four teams in the tournament, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Balochistan will have two each. The other sides are Islamabad, AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan.

