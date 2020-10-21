Sarfraz, Amir among Pak players picked by Lanka Premier League franchises

LAHORE: Sarfraz Ahmed, Mohammad Amir, Shoaib Malik and Wahab Riaz are among seven Pakistani players that have been drafted into Lanka Premier League teams. The tournament will be played from November 21. The draft was held via a video conference on Monday. Galle Gladiators, who is owned by the owners of the Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) franchise Quetta Gladiators, picked Sarfraz, Amir and Azam Khan. Former all-rounder ShahidAfridi was named as the team’s icon player last month. Former captain Wasim Akram is their mentor, while former wicketkeeper Moin Khan will be the head coach. Pacer Wahab Riaz has been picked by Kandy Tuskers, while Malik, Usman Shinwari andAsifAli were drafted by Jaffna stallions.