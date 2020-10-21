close
Wed Oct 21, 2020
AFP
October 21, 2020

Israeli army found tunnel from Gaza

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: The Israeli army said it had discovered on Tuesday a tunnel infiltrating Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. The tunnel crosses "dozens of meters into Israel from Gaza", the army said on Twitter.

It originated in "the southern Gaza Strip, from the Khan Yunis area", the army said in a separate statement. Gaza is controlled by Islamist group Hamas.

Army spokesman Jonathan Conricus said the tunnel was a violation of Israel’s sovereignty. He said Israel did not know who exactly had dug the tunnel, but said it held Hamas responsible for all activity in the Palestinian enclave.

