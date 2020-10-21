Rs40 fare of Orange Train fixed

LAHORE:Provincial Transport Minister Jehanzeb Khichi has said the Punjab government has fixed one-side fare of Orange Train at Rs40 and a notification has also been issued in this regard.

Lahore Orange Line Metro Train is not a personal project or belongs to some particular political party but the projects completed with public money belong to the province, said the minister in a statement.

He stated the PTI government was following the policy of completing projects started with public money. It is also working to provide the best travel facilities to the masses, he said. The Orange Line Metro Train project has been completed to facilitate the citizens, he maintained. The incumbent government is carrying through the incomplete projects of the past government tenure, he added.