12 COVID-19 patients die, 108 new cases reported

LAHORE:As many as 12 COVID-19 patients died and 108 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to a report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department on Tuesday.

The toll of fatalities stayed at 2,310 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of coronavirus reached 101,760 in the province. Out of a total of 101,760 infections in Punjab, 98,980 citizens contracted the virus through local transmission. The remaining 2,780 COVID19 infections were confirmed among the members of Tableeghi Jamaat, Zaireen returning from Iran and prisoners. According to a spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room, 8,623 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 1,474,477 in the province.

After 2,310 fatalities and recovery of a total of 97,252 patients, 2,198 active cases still remain there, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.

Coronavirus camp: Punjab Police Telecommunication and Transport organised a coronavirus diagnostic camp at Qurban Lines here on Tuesday.

DIG Telecommunication and Transport Punjab had issued a letter to the district health authorities in which diagnosis and test of coronavirus were requested for the personnel of telecommunication and transport department in view of the risk of spreading corona virus. In response to this letter, the District Health Department formed special teams and organised a camp at Qurban Lines. A 15-member team from GBT Health Department participated in the camp.

Around 72 samples were obtained from 106 personnel who showed symptoms or were suspected. Their treatment will be initiated upon receipt of reports.