Rangoonwala CC win Corporate T20 title

KARACHI: Rangoonwala CC emerged as the champions when they stunned strong SHS Schooling System by six wickets in the final of the First Corporate Twenty20 League cricket tournament here at Quaid -e- Azam Park on Sunday.

SHS Schooling System were dismissed for 102 in 16.2 overs. Waqas Khan scored 13 runs, while Vicky Ali made 12 runs. Medium pacer Zaheer Manzoor got 2-14 and off-spinner Hussain Ali 2-23.

Rangoonwala raced to the target with four overs and three balls to spare for the loss of four wickets. Ahmed Abdul Malik hammered 39 off 29 deliveries, striking four fours and two sixes. Qasim Khan got 2-15.

The winning captain Ejaz Ahmed received Rs30,000 with the beautiful trophy. The runners-up captain Waqas Hashmi got Rs10,000 with the trophy.

Kashif Rajpoot of SHS Schooling System, for his aggregate of 279 in the event, was adjudged as the best batsman. Muhammad Junaid of Rangoonwala got the best bowler award for taking 10 wickets. Ahmed Abdul Malik of Rangoonwala was adjudged as the best player for scoring 175 runs and grabbing seven wickets.