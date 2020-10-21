The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has announced the Rawalpindi Ring Road project. The relevant authorities should have a look at the following suggestion. Oil depots should be shifted to the recently announced Rawalpindi Ring Road. At present, fuel tankers come to Attock Refinery for filling. This is dangerous and carry great risk. What will happen if a tanker meets with an accident? The damage caused by a burning tanker would be unimaginable. When the authorities were building the refinery, they should have chosen a place outside the city limits. At present, it is in the middle of the city.

The relocation of oil depots will have quite a few benefits. The first benefit will be that populated areas will be free of loaded fuel tankers. The second benefit will be less traffic congestion. The third benefit will be less pollution. Air pollution in Rawalpindi and Islamabad is already past safety standards. The fourth benefit will be less road damage. The authorities should pay serious attention to this suggestion.

Syed Hussein El-Edroos

Islamabad