BASF, GO Pakistan sign MoU

KARACHI: BASF has entered in a partnership with Gas and Oil (GO) Pakistan to help vehicles improve fuel efficiency and reduce their environmental impact, a statement said on Tuesday.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed in the presence of Faisal Akhtar, managing director of BASF Pakistan, and Zeeshan Tayyeb, chief operating officer of GO Pakistan, it added.

Under the MoU, GO will use BASF’s wide range of additives for conventional fuel to reduce consumption and emissions. In addition, both the parties will exchange knowledge to serve local customers in Pakistan better.

Akhtar said: “Air pollution is a pressing issue in Pakistan. With GO’s expertise in the downstream petroleum business and our world-class components and formulations, we aim to bring chemistry-driven innovations to the automotive industry in the country.”