Waiting for change

This refers to the letter ‘Lost hope’ (Oct 20) by Engr Asim Nawab. It is true that a majority of Pakistanis had high hopes that PM Imran Khan would bring the much-needed change in the country and build a ‘Naya Pakistan’.

However, instead of bringing good change in the country, the PM’s policies brought more hardships for the people. The present economic condition of the country is unbearable, especially for the poor. The PM should fulfil his promises that he made to the people and provide some relief.

Yasira Mansoor

Makran