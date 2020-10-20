Saudi Arabia reforms top religious, advisory bodies

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman issued a series of orders on Sunday restructuring the kingdom’s advisory Shura Council, the supreme court and the highest religious body, a British wire service reported.
The orders, carried on state media, appointed a new speaker and two deputies for the Shura Council, an influential advisory body which is due to start a new term this week. One of the deputies is a woman.
The king also ordered a “reformation” of the Council of Senior Scholars to be headed by Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz al-Sheikh, and appointed a new Supreme Court chief, Khaled bin Abdullah al-Luhaidan. He also named Ghayhab Mohammed al-Ghayhab as a senior adviser to the royal court.