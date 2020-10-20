Drug prices raised yet again

LAHORE: The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, has increased the prices of medicines from 22 to 35 percent yet again within one month.

The DRAP notification, dated October 5, 2020, approved increase in the rates of 235 drugs ranging between 22 percent and 35 percent. The latest spike in prices has come head over heels of up to a massive 510 percent raise in prices of 94 medicines only in last month.

The federal cabinet approved the latest raise in drug prices, which practically is the second approval of medicines within one month. The DRAP’s earlier notification, dated September 17, 2020, to grant approval of increase in prices of 94 drugs was released two weeks later on September 29, while the second notification, dated October 5, 2020, granting approval of increase in prices of 235 medicines was released again two weeks later on October 19.