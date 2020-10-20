‘Intizar Ki Galion Main Aik Pal’ launched

Rawalpindi:The launching ceremony of book ‘Intizar Ki Galion Main Aik Pal’ held under auspices of Punjab Council of the Arts, Rawalpindi (PUCAR) in collaboration with literary society ‘Daira’ here on Monday.

The book was written by famous poet from Abbottabad Abdul Khaliq Shaer Hazarvi. The ceremony was presided over by Syed Dr Ghazanfer Mehdi. Dr. Ghazanfer Mehdi said that Hazara has been the center of knowledge and wisdom from many centuries.

Hazara community had taken active participation in Pakistan Movement under the leadership of Jalal Baba. Abdul Khaliq Hazarvi was a great poet and journalist, who worked tirelessly for promotion of Hazara literature, he further added.