Allama Iqbal conference on November 9

Islamabad:Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) will hold a daylong conference titled ‘Iqbal Ambassador Conference’ on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the Allama Muhammad Iqbal on November 9th.

The conference aims to explore Iqbal’s philosophical and practical through academic exercise and to discuss investigative ways for its implementation in different domains of an Islamic state. The conference would also shed light on contributions of Poet of East to Urdu literature and his role in the creation of Pakistan.