Tue Oct 20, 2020
Our Correspondent
October 20, 2020

Pak engineer honoured

Lahore

Our Correspondent
October 20, 2020

A Pakistani engineer, Saqib Sajjad, has won the Energy Innovator of the Year 2020 International Award given annually by the Association of Energy Engineers (AEE).

He is brother of Dr Fozia Sajjad serving as Neuro Surgeon at Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences/Lahore General Hospital. According to a press release issued here on Monday, she said Saqib Sajjad won the AEE Energy Engineer of the Year award for the Middle East Region in 2016, the IEP National Excellence Award in 2017 and the best paper award at the SOGAT Conference in 2019.

