Pak engineer honoured

A Pakistani engineer, Saqib Sajjad, has won the Energy Innovator of the Year 2020 International Award given annually by the Association of Energy Engineers (AEE).

Saqib Sajjad won the AEE Energy Engineer of the Year award for the Middle East Region in 2016, the IEP National Excellence Award in 2017 and the best paper award at the SOGAT Conference in 2019.