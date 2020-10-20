Sahulat Bazaars to facilitate masses: CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE:On the direction of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, subsidised Sahulat Bazaars have been set up in the provincial metropolis to sell flour and other essential items at notified rates.

The chief minister directed ACS (LG) Tahir Khursheed to immediately take steps for extending this facility to the whole of the province and Special Secretary (LG) has been deputed as focal person for this purpose.

In this regard, the CM stated that the subsidised Sahulat Bazaars would provide relief to the masses and reiterated that protection of consumers’ rights would be ensured. Any artificial increase in rates will not be tolerated, he warned. ACS (LG) also said that subsidised Sahulat Bazaars would soon start working in rest of the districts.

Opp: Usman Buzdar has stated that the politics of chaos does not change the destiny of nations and stressed that those preferring personal interest to national interest cannot be leaders. In a statement, the chief minister maintained that opposition could not hoodwink the masses through their contemptuous tirade against the institutions. The dual nature of the opposition leaders has been fully exposed and opposition’s gatherings cannot dent the government, he added. The time is not far when opposition alliance will be withering away and the government will complete its term, concluded the CM.

report: Usman Buzdar has expressed displeasure over kite-flying in some areas of the provincial metropolis and directed the CCPO Lahore to submit a report about the injury of a motorcyclist in Gulbahar Colony due to kite twine. Incidents of kite-flying are intolerable, he stressed. He directed to take legal action against those involved in kite-flying. The CM also directed to provide the best treatment to the injured.

action: Usman Buzdar has expressed indignation over an incident in which pictures of maltreatment of girl students of Government Girls Elementary School, Rukanpur, Rahim Yar Khan went viral. He sought a report from the secretary school education department and directed strict department action against the teachers.

Meanwhile, CEO (Edu) RY Khan has issued notification of suspension of head teacher (secondary) Hameeda Farooq and elementary school teacher Shehla Farooq and action has been started under the PEEDA Act.

grieved: Usman Buzdar has expressed grief over the loss of precious human lives due to the collapse of a roof in Okara.