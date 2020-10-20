This refers to the letter ‘Cramped classes’ (Oct 18). Almost all private schools face the problem of overcrowded classrooms. It gets too hard for students to concentrate on studies.

For these schools, following SOPs is also a big challenge. The relevant authorities need to pay attention to these schools. Private schools shouldn’t be allowed to operate if they lack proper infrastructure. Only those schools who have wide and spacious classrooms should be registered.

Imran Sattar

Turbat