Couple die in road accident

SARGODHA: A couple was killed in a road accident in the jurisdiction of Sajid Shaheed police. According to police, Arshad Maseeh, 45, of Chak 40/SB and his wife Maryam Bibi, 36, were travelling on a motorcycle when a dumper hit them near 49/NB, leaving them dead on the spot.

14 criminal held: Police Monday arrested 14 alleged criminals and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.According to police sources, teams of different police stations arrested Ahtesham, Saifullah, Zain Ali, Masood, Asif, Umer Hayyat, Mumtaz, Khurram Shehzad and others and recovered 1.200 kilograms hashish, 25 litre liquor, seven pistols, two shotguns and one Kalashnikov from their possession.