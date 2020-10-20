Rural poverty can be contained by launching technical courses for women

FAISALABAD: Rural poverty could be contained by launching technical courses for the female population in rural girl schools in collaboration with the TEVTA and the Education Department.

It was said by Engineer Asim Munir, District Board of Management of the TEVTA Faisalabad and Chiniot president. Chairing the board’s meeting, he said that unemployment was a major threat to our economic stability and we must carve out of box solutions to bring females into the national mainstream. He told that Prime Minister Imran Khan and TEVTA Chairman Ali Suleman Siddique were committed to provide maximum jobs and in order to arrest the menace of unemployment.

He said that females were most unutilised segment of our economy and we must launch projects to make them productive by equipping them with technical and vocational skills. He proposed that a pilot project could be launched in selected Rural Girls High School to impart much needed training and skills to the girl students.

He said that market driven courses could be launched in addition to the traditional courses of beautician and dress making etc. This would help young girls to get jobs or start their own businesses from their houses, he added.

He was optimistic that this pilot project would usher a new economic revolution in Faisalabad and Chiniot. Continuing, Asim Munir told that the government should also consider a proposal for the solarization of TEVTA centers to save costly thermal electricity, which was also polluting the environment. He said that the Punjab government had already decided to solarize the schools in the South Punjab and hence this facility must be extended to the other parts of the province where sunlight was available for more than 17 hours a day.

‘MATERNAL MORTALITY RATE INCREASING’: Maternal mortality rate is increasing at a much fast pace and thus reinvigorated awareness campaign is imperative to sensitize and educate the female population about their maternal issues.

It was said by Dr Samina Haq, patron-in-chief of Faisalabad Chapter of the Society of Obstetricians and Gynecologists of Pakistan. She was addressing a reception hosted in honor of the newly-elected Governing Body of the Society of Obstetricians and Gynecologists of Pakistan, Faisalabad.

She said that globally 830 maternal deaths were reported every day despite curable and preventable causes. She said that out of total deaths, 99pc were reported from developing countries, including Pakistan. She said that maternal deaths were much higher in the South Asian countries.

She said that immediate steps were needed to check these deaths and in this connection society will launch an awareness campaign. She said that it was our national duty to check maternal deaths by launching a joint campaign in collaboration with public and private partnership.

The reception was also attended by Dr Naveeda Khawar, Dr Rizwana Rizvi, Dr Sadia Khan, Dr Urooj Khalid, Dr Asia Chaudhry and Dr Samina Zafar.