Outlaw killed in encounter

LAKKI MARWAT: An outlaw was shot dead in an encounter with police in the limits of Serai Naurang Police Station on Monday, official sources said.After receiving information about the outlaw identified as Shabbir, alias Sheera, being present at his village, a heavy contingent of police headed by Station House Officer of Naurang, Abdul Raziq Khan along with commandos of Elite Force was dispatched. The accused Shabbir opened fire on the police party. The police returned the fire and the encounter continued for some time. The outlaw was killed and the police seized a Kalashnikov, two magazines and ammunition, while the body was shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Naurang. According to the police, the outlaw was wanted in cases of murder, attempted murder, robbery and drug trafficking, by the pice of Naurang, Tajori and Dadiwala.