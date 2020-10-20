Ophthalmology organisation services acknowledged

The services of CHEF International, a charity organization committed to health and education activities, have been acknowledged overseas. A press release said this year, 156 ophthalmology organizations from 38 countries of the world had submitted projects for the “Excellence in Ophthalmology Vision Award”.

A panel of ophthalmologists was formed to examine these projects. It selected 12 organizations for the award. The CHEF International from Pakistan was selected from these countries. A grant of 515,000, euro will also be given to the selected organization.

CHEF International Chief Executive Officer Muhammad Sohail Ayaz Khan said that the money would be used for eye treatment in Buner district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. CHEF International was founded by senior ophthalmologist Prof Dr Muhammad Daud Khan.