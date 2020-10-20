Sensitization session at KP Assembly: Roadmap for responsive child protection systems discussed

PESHAWAR: A sensitization session on Monday brought together key stakeholders such as civil society organisations, Health. Social Welfare and Police Departments along with provincial lawmakers to discuss and commit to a clear roadmap for the establishment of responsive and coordinated child protection systems. The event was jointly organized by KP Assembly, Blue Veins and Child Commission KP for the members of the provincial assembly on countering child abuse at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly. KP Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani chaired the session which was moderated by child rights and girl education activist, Sana Ahmad Advocate. The officials stated that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa registered 184 cases of child sexual abuse during the first eight months of the current year and arrested 235 accused nominated in the cases.

The police data for the period showed that of the total cases registered four related to murder after the assault. A breakdown of the cases showed that Dera Ismail Khan district topped the list with 34 cases of sexual assault against children. The provincial capital reported 26 cases and Mardan registered 19 cases. KP Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani said: “Prevention happens in partnership with all stakeholders. The KP government is committed to taking practical steps for saving children from all sorts of threats that endanger them including violence and exploitation.” He added: “We aim to strengthen a protective environment for children in the province. The KP surely needs to break new ground and set itself as a provincial leader in establishing a public coordinated child protection case management and referral.”

Member Provincial Assembly Ayesha Bano said: “We owe it to the children of Pakistan, to our moral conscience and to the future generations, to leave behind a country in which every child is protected from violence.” Blue Veins Programme Coordinator Qamar Naseem said: “We must encourage all individuals and organizations to play a role in making Pakistan a better place for children and families.

By ensuring that parents have the knowledge, skills, and resources, they need to care for their children, we can help prevent child abuse and neglect by creating strong and thriving children, youth, and families in our communities.” Mohammad Ijaz, Deputy Chief, Child Welfare & Protection Commission, Govt of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said: “Everyone’s participation is critical. Focusing on ways to connect with families is the best thing our community can do to strengthen families and prevent child abuse and neglect.” Senior Superintendent of Operation, Peshawar, Mansoor Amand said: “we cannot lose sight of the fact that many children still suffer neglect and other forms of abuse, which affects their entire life.

It is for these children that we must work together, we are all accountable and should join hands, and say “no to child abuse”.