Protesting LHWs warn of march on NA as talks fail

ISLAMABAD: The protesting lady health workers (LHWs) warned of marching on the National Assembly (NA) building after their talks with the authorities concerned failed ob Sunday.

The sit-in of the LHWs at the D-Chowk here entered the fifth day on Sunday against low pay structure and scales.

The local administration, meanwhile, completed all arrangements to stop the protesters from entering the parliament premises by deploying heavy contingent of security personnel.

The LHWs were reportedly forced to sit in the dark after streetlights in the area were switched off. Also, the closure of restaurants near the sit-in venue has left them without food and water, and they are also being denied the basic sanitation facilities. The health workers, along with hundreds of unionists from different departments, had reached Islamabad’s D-Chowk a few days ago to demand their rights.

Reports said that the LHWs had been standing firm against the government tactics to make them call off their protest, though others have left the venue after acceptance of their demands.

According to an LHWs leader, when the protestors went to a nearby petrol pump and Metro station to use toilets, the staff there said the government officials had directed them not to allow them use the facility.

Leaders of the Young Doctors Association Sunday visited the sit-in venue to express solidarity with the LHWs and the PPP also announced support, but they were too busy with their protest activities to help them out.