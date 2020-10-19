close
October 19, 2020
October 19, 2020

Lost and Found

National

October 19, 2020

RAWALPINDI: I have lost my motorbike papers bearing registration number RIK 9573, engine number 4676165, chassis number JC 950239 during my travel from Gwalmandi to Sadr Cantt Hospital.

Anyone found please inform me on given address. Muhammad Shakeel Bhatti, S/o Neamat Ali, House No 4512/1-2, Muhallah Anand Pura, Darya Abad, Rawalpindi.

