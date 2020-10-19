CDA launches ‘Light up Islamabad’ campaign

Islamabad : Capital Development Authority (CDA) has launched a campaign ‘Light up Islamabad’ to restore the splendour of Islamabad the Beautiful.

The campaign, headed by Member Finance, CDA, Rana Shakeel would resolve the capital city issues, highlighted by the residents on the ‘Light up Islamabad’ app, to be launched soon. Talking to this agency, he said, the suggestions and feedback from the citizens to make the federal capital better and more beautiful would be welcomed.

Shakeel said it had been felt since a long by the residents that the concerned formations were not paying attention to civic issues such as sanitation, water supply, road maintenance, dysfunctional street lights and others.

“Taking cognizance over the growing concerns by the locals , the federal government had decided to place four major directorate of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) under the administrative control of CDA to ensure smooth and effective service delivery in the city and to ease the difficulties being faced by its citizens,” he said. The directorates included, Environment Wing, Sanitation and City Sewerage, Water supply and Sewerage Development and the engineering wing, Machinery Pool Organization (MPO).

Various teams had been formed in four newly shifted directorates to carry out the work at fast pace, and city will see an improvement in few weeks, he said.

“We will run this campaign together,” he said and sought the cooperation of Islooites to make the campaign successful. CDA spokesperson, Mazhar Hussain told this agency that chairman have chalked out a comprehensive plan for rapid improvement in the city. Under the plan, Environment directorate will install security cameras in various parks of the city in collaboration with police to keep check on vile elements and to provide safe and secure environment to the visitors. The special teams continued removing wild bushes and rank vegetation across the city.

A mechanism was being evolved with safe city project to discourage and penalize littering by motorists on roads, he added. He said the capacity of Sanitation directorate was being enhanced and the tender to acquire around 100 large garbage containers and 500 trash trolleys has been floated. He said the Engineering Wing started maintenance and carpeting of major and service roads, while tracks in parks will be rehabilitated and street lights will be made functional by paying off the pending dues.

Meanwhile, Raja Khurram Nawaz, a local Member of the National Assembly (MNA) termed government’s move of transferring the key civic departments to the CDA, a new beginning of transforming Islamabad into a model city under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.