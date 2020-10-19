Soup stalls sprout up around city

Rawalpindi : With the winter season around the corner the makeshift chicken soup stalls have started appearing in markets where the customers are enjoying this winter delight at relatively high prices.

The rate of chicken soup in ordinary makeshift stalls set up in Commercial Market (Satellite Town), Sadiqabad and Rehmanabad starts from Rs60 and it goes up to Rs150.

Some stalls are also selling different varieties like chicken corn soup, chicken vegetable soup, and hot and sour soup to catch the attention of the customers.

The winter season brings plenty of delights but chicken soup is the most selling items in it as a large number of customers come to stalls and outlets to beat the winter cold. There was a time when the chicken soup was considered a cheap food item but with the passage of time its prices increased to a considerable level. Khurram Rauf, a customer, said the chicken soup is a winter delight but the sellers should keep its rate affordable otherwise it would go beyond the reach of the common people.

He said: “The increasing price hike has really made the lives of the common people miserable. Now the time has come that most of the people are not able to enjoy traditional food items that were usually sold at low prices in the past.”

When asked about inflated rates stall holder Saeed Ahmad said “The rate of chicken is quite high as compared to that in the previous year so we have been forced to set new prices to meet our expenditures.” “The prices of all items that are used to prepare chicken soup have skyrocketed. The customers should realize that if there is price hike everywhere then we are no exception in the society,” he said.