Plans afoot to promote KP’s culture

PESHAWAR: Provincial Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai has said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is planning to highlight the culture of the province internationally. He said that that radio can help promote the culture of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “In this age of cultural invasion when Western culture is affecting every aspect of our lives, radio can play an important role to counter the same,” he said while addressing a one-day radio conference at Nishtar Hall here. “After overcoming the challenge of terrorism and extremism, culture isnow threatened by urbanization. We have to work hard for cultural revival. Young broadcasters can play a key role in this regard,” he said. Shaukat Yousafzai said that Western nations imposed their culture on us through media and marketing. “We have not been able to market our culture properly,” he said, adding the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was planning to highlight the culture of the province internationally.