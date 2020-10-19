close
Mon Oct 19, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
October 19, 2020

Foul language used in Gujranwala rally: Sheikh Rashid

Top Story

 
October 19, 2020

HASSAN ABDAL: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Sunday said the language used in Gujranwala rally of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was very inappropriate and unparliamentary. Addressing a press conference here, Sheikh Rashid said there was no place for the politics of Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in the country. Sheikh said he was glad that Imran Khan had decided not to spare corrupt elements. “This is a good thing that Imran Khan has come on the front foot,” he said The railways minister also predicted that in next three to four months all cases against the opposition will reach their logical conclusion and PM Imran Khan will get majority in the Senate elections. Anyone involved in corrupt practices or looting the national exchequer will be held accountable, he added.

Latest News

More From Top Story