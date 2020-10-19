Steps for nurses welfare lauded

LAHORE:Postgraduate Medical Institute and Lahore General Hospital Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar has said the Punjab government has taken historic steps regarding upgrade of the nursing service structure and grant of scholarships for more improvement in the nursing community to provide quality healthcare and medical facilities to patients in all the hospitals of Punjab.

According to a press release issued here on Sunday, Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar said the entire nursing community of the province was grateful to the Punjab government for the in-principle approval for scholarships for MPhil and PhD in the field of nursing and hoped that now the nurses would do with more dedication.

There will be an opportunity to streamline the affairs of medical education through foreign scholarships for nurses, he said. He said that sending nurses abroad on scholarships, solving the problem of hostels and their accommodation and providing better medical education to nurses were commendable initiatives, on which the Punjab chief minister and health minister deserved praise.