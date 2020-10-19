10 more COVID-19 patients die

LAHORE:Ten more COVID19 patients died and 134 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department on Sunday.

The fatalities toll raised to 2,298 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of corona reached 101,559 in the province. As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 11,542 tests had been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 1,442,964 in the province.

After 2,298 fatalities and recovery of a total of 97,219 patients, 2,042 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.

dengue: Three more patients have been confirmed positive for dengue virus, which raised the total cases of dengue fever in Punjab to 156 this year so far, according to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department on Sunday.

Two patients were confirmed dengue virus positive in Lahore and one in Multan. Eight dengue fever patients are under treatment in hospitals, while all other patients have recovered. No death due to dengue fever has occurred in Punjab this year so far.

In Punjab, Lahore and Rawalpindi districts have registered maximum number of 46 and 16 confirmed cases of dengue virus respectively. Islamabad, however, confirmed 29 cases of dengue virus.