close
Mon Oct 19, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
I
INP
October 19, 2020

16 die as landslide hits Skardu van

Top Story

I
INP
October 19, 2020

SKARDU: A Skardu-bound passenger van was hit by a landslide at Tangoos area in Gilgit-Baltistan and plunged into a deep ravine, leaving 16 people dead in the wee hours of Sunday.

According to rescue and official sources, all the bodies had been retrieved from the debris. The ill-fated passenger van was travelling from Rawalpindi to Skardu when the incident occurred at around 3 am.

Following the receipt of information, the teams of Rescue 1122, police and Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) had been engaged in rescue and relief operation.

Latest News

More From Top Story