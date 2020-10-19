16 die as landslide hits Skardu van

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SKARDU: A Skardu-bound passenger van was hit by a landslide at Tangoos area in Gilgit-Baltistan and plunged into a deep ravine, leaving 16 people dead in the wee hours of Sunday.
According to rescue and official sources, all the bodies had been retrieved from the debris. The ill-fated passenger van was travelling from Rawalpindi to Skardu when the incident occurred at around 3 am.
Following the receipt of information, the teams of Rescue 1122, police and Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) had been engaged in rescue and relief operation.