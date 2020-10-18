PM must resign: Khokhar

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s spokesman Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar Saturday said Prime Minister Imran Khan and his “corrupt associate” must resign and the selectors should accept the verdict of the people in Gujranwala public gathering and let the political issues be settled by the politicians.

“The GT road has given a verdict against the selected government of Imran Khan in the referendum at Gujranwala,” said Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar in a statement Khokhar the only way to arrest the destruction of the country is to send Imran Khan packing through political struggle.

“Public gathering in Karachi will be another referendum against the corrupt and inept government of Imran Khan,” he said. Meanwhile, Parliamentary Leader of the PPP in Senate Sherry Rehman questioned why the PIDA Ordinance has not been laid in Parliament. “Both houses of the Parliament have met but this ordinance was still not laid before them. There is clear mala fide intent on not tabling this ordinance before the Parliament,” she alleged Sherry Rehman said the entire opposition is united against this blatant usurpation of provincial powers and rights of indigenous people. “This is an attempt to encroach on Sindh's land and a clear violation of the Constitution of Pakistan,” she said.

Sherry said Article 172 of the Constitution clearly states that any property which has no rightful owner shall, if located in a province, vest in the government of that province. She said the Islands belong to Sindh and this ordinance is a blatant attempt by the federal government to overreach into the concerns of Sindh. Sherry said there are 300 small and big islands located off the Sindh coastal belt which the federal government wants to take under its control but they are forgetting that these are the property of the indigenous people living there.