Nawaz may meet the fate of Altaf, warns Sh Rashid

LAHORE: Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has cautioned that Pakistan Muslim League-N supremo Nawaz Sharif could meet the fate of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder-leader Altaf Hussain due to his criticism of the Pakistan military leadership.

In a news conference at Pakistan Railways Headquarters here on Saturday, he said: “Your political funeral will come from London. Your politics will not thrive in Pakistan now." He suggested that if the PML-N continues to "speak the language of the enemy", it should be banned.

"I cannot issue [a notification to ban the PML-N]; Nawaz has strangled his own politics,” the minister added.

Sh Rashid claimed that he knew about a secret meeting between Nawaz Sharif and another personality that took place in Istanbul's Renaissance Hotel. However, he refused to divulge further details. Putting a finger to his lips, he said: "I am not allowed to speak on it. And I have restrained myself from speaking about it."

Sheikh Rashid dared the PML-N to resign from the assemblies if they were serious in their campaign against the government. He said, "Hand in your resignations. You will come to know where you stand," added the minister.

He said Nawaz was playing a dangerous game against the Pakistan Army, adding that the former premier was toeing the line of international powers by tarnishing the image of the armed forces.

“Democracy in Pakistan is because of the Army,” claimed Sheikh Rashid. Nawaz’s speech was aired by the Indian News channel, he added. “Nawaz is a criminal and he has been given more coverage than Altaf Hussain in India,” added the minister. “Army is the backbone of the country,” he said. It was not new that all opposition parties had gathered against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government. “Wearing a black coat, Nawaz Sharif had gone to the court in the Memogate case,” reminded Sh Rashid.

He said Nawaz Sharif was a protégé of General Ziaul Haq. He is a product of GHQ gate number 4, added the seasoned politician.

Commenting on the PDM rally, the minister said he had stopped judging political rallies on the basis of numbers. "I judge jalsas by their engagement nowadays."

Criticising the speeches delivered by the PML-N leaders, Sh Rashid said former prime minister's party had also voted for General Qamar Javed Bajwa's extension earlier this year.

He said the only reason for which the 11-party Pakistan Democratic Movement was formed was seeking a deal for Maryam Nawaz, so that she could fly abroad.

Slamming former Punjab CM Shahbaz Sharif, Rashid said that prime minister's aide Shahzad Akbar would know more about who the PML-N president is meeting with.

About Railways affairs, the minister said technical allowance of Railways workers had been increased. Mileage allowance for drivers had also been increased, added Sh Rashid. Dues of pensioners will be paid soon, promised the minister.