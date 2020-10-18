UAF scientist makes breakthrough to develop high technology

FAISALABAD: The University of Agriculture Faisalabad scientist Dr Sadia Ilyas in collaboration with JeonBuk National University Korea has made a breakthrough to utilise rare earth elements for the development of high technology in Pakistan that will redress the import bill worth billions of rupees.

The pilot research project was carried in Korea and it would be replicated in Pakistan. Dr Sadia said although Pakistan is exploiting its rare earth reserves at present but the newly developed technology can be applicable to the low grades ores which remained unexploited till date and will help contribute in the economy of Pakistan. She said rare earth elements were critical components in many high modern and environmental technologies. Pakistani rare earth resources are weather crust and low grade so need efficient technological development. The technology is developed involving bio assisted leaching followed by solo chemical recovery process for the exploitation of Korean monazite. She said part of the research had been published in top five international journals in the Journal of Cleaner Production.

The group leader Hyunjung Kim that the study approaches cleaner production of high purity rare earth elements under the United Nation Sustainable Development Goals.

NTU ESTABLISHES TRAINING FACILITY CENTRE: National Textile University (NTU) Faisalabad has established a training facility Centre of Excellence in Compressed Air (CECA) with the help of Asian Institute of Industrial Air (AIIA) in collaboration with Rastgar Air Compressors and International Equipment Suppliers from Germany, France and Netherland.

Inaugurating the facility, Senior Member Board of Governors (NTU) Mian Muhammad Latif termed CECA a unique facility which will help textile industry in Faisalabad with Compressed Air professionals and improve productivity and reduce cost of production through innovative ways.

Dr Tanveer Hussain, Rector NTU thanked the Rastgar Group, Asian Institute of Industrial Air and International donors for donating this initiative to improve the knowledge of compressed air engineering and related expertise of Industry in Pakistan. He expressed hope that with CECA in place, industry will find it possible to commission university research related to air operated machinery, energy conservation and pneumatic automation.

CEO Asian Institute of Industrial Air Dr Arshad Ali, who is an eminent educationist and ex-Vice Chancellor of NTU, said compressed air accounts for 70 percent of electricity being used by textile industry in Pakistan. Due to lack of compressed air engineering knowledge, most manufacturing enterprises are ignorant of modern techniques for lowering energy cost, reducing cost of ownership, minimising transmission losses through modern piping techniques.