Sun Oct 18, 2020
October 18, 2020

Nawaz speaking Modi’s language: Pervaiz Elahi

October 18, 2020

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi has said that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is speaking the language of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a Rescue 1122 function on Saturday, he said Nawaz Sharif was targeting national institutions but he should remember that democracy was because of efforts of the institutions despite internal and external conspiracies against the country. “Strong institutions are guarantors of democracy,” he added.

