FBR signs MoU with BoR Punjab for sharing data

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has signed an MoU with the Board of Revenue (BoR) Punjab for sharing of data. Under the MoU, BOR Punjab will share the data with FBR which includes E-stamps on a number of transactions and land ownership data. FBR has been making consistent efforts to acquire third party data by linking its IT systems with such parties to broaden tax base and to improve the transparency in the collection system.