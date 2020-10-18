Opposition failed to mobilise people from KP, says Shaukat Yousafzai

PESHAWAR: Provincial Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai on Saturday said that the opposition tried to mobilize people from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the Gujranwala gathering.

The people from other parts of the country in general and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in particular rejected the agenda of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), he said while speaking at a press conference here.

The minister was of the view that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have always trusted Prime Minister Imran Khan for his vision. He claimed that the people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have shown confidence in the policies of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan by rejecting the call of the PDM. Commenting on the speech of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Shaukat Yousafzai said the people of Karachi were bearing the brunt of PPP’s bad governance. The minister said that the PTI would win the upcoming elections in Gilgit-Baltistan. He expressed the hope that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would also win the upcoming Senate election. “The opposition is trying to escape the accountability of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) through such agitation,” he said. Shaukat Yousafzai said the opposition wanted NRO and trying to stop this government from holding them accountable.