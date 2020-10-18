8 booked for violating marriage act

Rawalpindi : Rawat Police station raided at a wedding ceremony and arrested eight persons including woman and bridegroom for making aerial firing and hosting dance party with liquor.

SHO Rawat police station Yasir Matloob Kiyani and his team raided at a wedding ceremony in Piyal village of Rawat on violation of Marriage Act, Sound System Act and other sections regarding aerial firing and hosting dance party with female dancers and liquor.

During raid at wedding ceremony, police arrested eight persons including two female dancer girls and bridegroom and Rs100,000-, liquor bottle, sound system and cartridge.

Among detainee culprits includes Babar Shahzad, bridegroom, Ahsan Mehfooz, Azhar Hussein, Muhammad Yusaf, Muyasar Hussein, Arifa Jehangir, Samina Bibi and Arooj Fatima.

Meanwhile Rawalpindi police making crackdown against criminals arrested seven persons involved in robberies and also recovered seven stolen motorcycles. SHO Banni also recovered a Mehran Car stolen from the Banni.

While a constable of Rawalpindi police foiled a robbery bid in the limits of Naseerabad Police station. Constable Amir was intercepted by robbers in Dhok Gujran of Naseerabad Police station and was shot injured on resistance. The robbers injuring the police constable Amir fled away from the scene.

While Taxila Police station arrested two culprits for making fireworks in a wedding ceremony.

While in the limits of New Town Police station, police conducted a search Operation in different hostels and residential areas with assistance of Elite Force, and lady police. In different Hostels on Sixth Road as many as 20 hostels were checked and 80 individuals were also inspected to keep check against criminal elements taking refuge in residential areas.