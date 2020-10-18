Talk held on ‘Japan: Its People, Culture & Tradition’

Islamabad : Harmony in society is fundamental to peace and progress, these views were expressed by Shindo Yusuke, Minister and Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of Japan in Islamabad, in a talk organised in Comsats University Islamabad, says a press release.

Over 300 students, faculty members and key officials of Comsats University Islamabad (CUI) participated from 7 campuses located in Islamabad, Attock, Abbottabad, Wah, Lahore, Vehari and Sahiwal in the talk delivered by Yusuke on ‘Japan: Its People, Culture and Tradition.’

Speaking at the occasion, Prof. Muhammad T. Afzal, Rector CUI expressed gratitude to the Japanese people and government for their technical assistance and adding value to the lives of doctoral scholars like himself. He recalled that the friendly relations and cooperation between Japan and Pakistan are historically significant.

Prof. Afzal also said that with his experience in Japan as a researcher he learnt the traits of respect for humanity, humility, and hard work from his peers. He also highlighted the progress of CUI as one of the leading universities of Engineering and Information Technology in the country having won several accolades in a short span of only two decades. He called for having more Japanese Alumni in the COMSATS University faculty.

While introducing culture, tradition and history of Japan, Yusuke said that Japan is rich in tradition and history while it is also the birthplace of latest technology. Mr. Yusuke encouraged students and IT professionals from Pakistan to learn the Japanese language and consider visiting and working in Japan. He said that Japan was among the least affected nations in the Covid-19 pandemic due to hygiene and cultural practices of the people. He also highlighted various historic and cultural aspects of the Japanese Society and emphasized peaceful coexistence, order and self-development for a harmonious society.

Dr. S. M. Junaid Zaidi, Founder Rector CUI, Executive Director Comsats said that Japan is a world leader in quality education but its role in enhancing human resource development in Pakistan needs to be enhanced with exchange of faculty and students. Dr. Zaidi expressed interest in establishing academic collaboration with top ranked Japanese universities and called for exporting highly skilled human resource to Japan.