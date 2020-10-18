Muhammad Mian Soomro appreciates TEVT reforms for skilled workers

Islamabad : Federal Minister for Privatization Muhammad Mian Soomro visited the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission headquarters here and appreciated the commission’s efforts for reforming and modernising technical education and vocational training in the country.

On the occasion, a presentation was given to the minister about the NAVTTC vision, mandate, objectives and implementation strategy.

NAVTTC chairman Syed Javed Hassan said the commission along with the Provincial TEVT sector and international agencies was trying its utmost to change the TVET landscape in Pakistan by bringing it on a par with international standards which would enhance employability of our youth in the international market thus increasing the image of Pakistani skilled workers worldwide and giving huge boost in foreign remittances.

NAVTTC executive director Dr. Nasir Khan briefed the Minister on progress and development of the ongoing “Hunarmand Pakistan” programme for youth empowerment and industrial growth through quality professional skill-based training.

He said under the programme, 50,000 workers will certified under the umbrella of Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL).

Dr. Khan also apprised the minister of the introduction of Matric-Tech as the third stream of education in 15 schools of ICT, AJK and GB in its pilot phase to integrate vocational and technical education and training with conventional education.

“The NAVTCC has developed the ‘National Skills for All’ Strategy. Starting from 2019, it has guided interventions in skills development in Pakistan,” he said.

The minister appreciated the efforts of NAVTTC, especially the fourteen areas of interventions under the Prime Minister’s Hunarmand Programme and said such steps would impart in conversion of all traditional skills training programmes into competency-based training and assessment and creating a paradigm shift not only in the improving quality of vocational and technical training but also creating the wider range of employability.