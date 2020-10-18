Workers urge govt to control prices

LAHORE : Roti should be available to people at Rs6 and Khamiri roti for Rs10. At present roti's price is Rs10 and Khamiri roti is for Rs15. This is unacceptable.

Roti is a staple. Now, even that seems to be getting out of reach of a large number of people, particularly the poor segment of society.

This was demanded by Ammar Kazmi of Punjab National Movement. Workers of Punjab National Movement (PNM) and All Pakistan Workers Confederation held a protest demonstration before Lahore Press Club against price-hike and ever-increasing cost of living.

Speaking on the occasion, Khurshid Ahmad, General Secretary All Pakistan Workers Confederation, demanded of the government to control prices of food and basic necessities and ensure pay raise in different sectors proportional to the inflation. The labour leaders and PNM workers alike demanded reducing the gap between rich and poor.

In his speech Kazmi said, "Dollar has gone up by Rs50 in the last two years. Increase in the rate of dollar has done huge damage to billions of people in this country. Bring the dollar down."

"It has erased the middle class. The promise was to give 10 million jobs but unemployment is increasing by the day. The premier said he won't take loan from IMF but loans are being taken," he said.

"In Punjab alone one lakh agricultural land has been handed over for housing. The government has inaugurated the Ravi River project and is selling it whose feasibility was made in 2015.

Roughly 14 lakh houses will be built on this land which will house one crore population.

Land in Sheikhupura has already been destroyed by establishing industries there," he said.

"There is a lack of vision. World Bank has warned that by 2025 Lahore will be facing water scarcity. So such housing schemes should be launched in South Punjab which is short of arable land," he said. He stressed the need to introduced Punjabi as the medium of instruction in the province.