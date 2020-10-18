English declamation contest held

Rawalpindi : Zonal English declamation contest was held in F.G Degree College for Women, Abid Majeed Road, Rawalpindi Cantt here on Saturday, under the auspices of FGEI (C/G), Directorate. Competition was conducted in Iqbal hall auditorium of the college.

The topic of English declamation was ‘Is mobile curse or boon for students.’ The participating colleges included F.G Post Graduate College for women, Kashmir road , Rawalpindi cant, F.G Inter College Mangla Cantt, F.G Degree College for women, Kharian Cantt and the host college, F.G Degree College for Women, Abid Majeed Road, Rawalpindi Cantt.

The worthy judges who graced the occasion with their presence were Prof. Arshad Malik, from F.G Quaid e Azam, Degree college, Rawalpindi, Prof. Ifthikhar Ahmad from F.G Liaquat Ali Degree College, Rawalpindi and Mrs. Salma Jabeen from Bilqees college for education, Rawalpindi.

The competition started with the soul full recitation of the sacred verses from the Holy Quran by Rafia Jahangir, followed by solemn Naat by Memoona Wajid. The duties of the stage secretary were performed by Aliza Jamil. She gave the report of the last year’s English declamation contest.

The contestants confidently showed their talent by a forceful performance. They expressed their views on the given topic emphatically. At the conclusion of the competition , the worthy judges finalized the results. The third prize was claimed by Maliha Mushtaq of F.G Degree College , Kharian Cantt. The winner of the second prize was Noor Fatima of F.G Postgraduate College for Women , Kashmir road, Rawalpindi Cantt.

The first prize was won by Summaya Masood of in F.G Degree College for Women, Abid Majeed Road, Rawalpindi Cantt.