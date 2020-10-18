FIA arrests man for â€˜blackmailing woman with photos and videosâ€™

A man has been arrested for allegedly blackmailing a woman with her inappropriate photographs and video clips in his possession, according to an official of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The FIA official said that a woman had lodged a complaint against a suspect named Zahid Ahmed, alias Aman, who had been constantly blackmailing and threatening her on the basis of her inappropriate photographs and video clips in his possession.

Faizullah Korejo, the Karachi additional director for the FIA Cyber Crime Circleâ€™s Sindh Zone, said that a team of the agencyâ€™s officials arrived at a designated spot at the Millennium Mall in Gulistan-e-Jauhar on the basis of the information provided by the complainant and found Ahmed there.

The FIA officer said that the suspect was searched on the spot and the officials found two mobile phones on his person, adding that the phones were confiscated through a seizure memo in the presence of witnesses for further inquiry and the securing of evidences.

He said that the seized phones were sent for a forensic analysis, whose initial technical report had been received and it had established Ahmedâ€™s involvement in the circulation of inappropriate photographs and video clips of the complainant. Korejo said that a criminal case was registered against Ahmed and further investigation was under way.

Porn content

The FIA claimed on Saturday to have discovered an international gang operating a â€˜porn appâ€™ from Karachi and registered a case against the female owner of the website and her two partners.

According to a spokesperson for the FIA, the app came into their notice after one of its female workers complained to the agency about it, following which one of the suspects, Fazal Qadir, was arrested while raids were being conducted for the owner, Ramsha, and her another female partner.

The female worker complained that Qadir, who was working for an app, Streamkar, offered her a job and forced her to do pornographic acts. She added that the suspect had also been sexually harassing her.

The complainant said in her FIR statement that the app owners had engaged many girls for pornographic acts.

The FIA spokesperson said that during the course of inquiry, it was revealed that the app was owned by a female, Ramsha. Qadir was her partner who published job advertisements in different newspapers to hire female workers.

The advertisement read that the advertiser required females for a part-time online marketing job in which they could work from home to earn between 15,000 and 40,000 rupees.

The FIA claimed that Qadir and Ramsha were managing a team of 35 members working from Pakistan and abroad.