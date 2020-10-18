Mother arrested in Austria for killing three daughters

VIENNA: A mother confessed on Saturday to killing her three young daughters in an apartment in Vienna, Austrian police said, without giving a motive.

The 31-year-old called the emergency services in the early hours saying she wanted to kill herself, and when police turned up they found the bodies of an eight-month-old baby and a three-year-old girl.

The woman’s nine-year-old daughter was taken to hospital but was unable to be saved, police said, adding that the mother had some light injuries herself.