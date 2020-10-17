World Food Day observed at SALU

SUKKUR: In a bid to observe the ‘World Food Day’ on October 16, a seminar was organised by the Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, in collaboration with the Bhittai Social Watch and Advocacy (BSWA) on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor SALU Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto said organising positive activities to engage the students in peace related activities i.e. dialogue, training, workshops, and seminars would help create a better society at large. He said as far as the ‘World Food Day’ is concerned, food is one of the most important necessities of human life that also determines peace and harmony in the society. The vice chancellor stressed the main objective of celebrating the World Food Day was to spread awareness and importance of resolving prevailing problems with food production.

Prof Dr Muhammad Ibrahim Keerio said the theme of the day is “Grow, Nourish, Sustain Together”, adding that our actions are our future. He quoted millions of the people, including more than 31 per cent of population of Africa, is facing severe starvation and hunger that results in high mortality rate among the African children. He said the food productivity could be increased with the help of modern technology and tools, for example drip water irrigation system and crop pattern.